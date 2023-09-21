Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -62.50% Year-To-Date

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 12.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.73, to imply an increase of 20.87% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $82.39, putting it -1641.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.85. The company has a valuation of $2.85M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 146.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$9.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a 20.87% upside in the latest session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.71 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 20.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.10%, and -46.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.50%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 15010.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $877.67, implying an increase of 99.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $877.67 and $877.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -18455.39% off suggested target high and -18455.39% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are -75.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.46% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.90% this quarter before jumping 18.70% for the next one.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 13615.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $80056.0.