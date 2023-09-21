Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Shares Fall By -5.31 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares stood at 5.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $295.17, to imply a decrease of -1.50% or -$4.5 in intraday trading. The META share’s 52-week high remains $326.20, putting it -10.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.09. The company has a valuation of $788.38B, with an average of 19.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Meta Platforms Inc. (META), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 58 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give META a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 45 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.6.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

After registering a -1.50% downside in the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 312.00 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.31%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.28%. Short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) saw shorts transact 30.31 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $369.54, implying an increase of 20.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $435.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, META has been trading -47.37% off suggested target high and 66.12% from its likely low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Platforms Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares are 47.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.49% against 21.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 119.50% this quarter before jumping 173.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 37 analysts is $33.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 37 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.71 billion and $32.16 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.90% before jumping 20.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.83% annually.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Platforms Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.