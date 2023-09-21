Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Could Expand By 72.0 Percent Or More

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 12.56% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The KAVL share’s 52-week high remains $1.69, putting it -201.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $34.48M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KAVL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

After registering a 12.56% upside in the latest session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6201 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 12.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.80%, and 27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.61%. Short interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KAVL has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -257.14% from its likely low.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 275.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.85 million and $3.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 292.50% before jumping 570.70% in the following quarter.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders hold 75.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.76% of the shares at 7.23% float percentage. In total, 1.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 3.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $98293.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.