Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Up 79.8% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 366.67% – Here’s What To Do Now

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply an increase of 12.64% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The INZY share’s 52-week high remains $7.33, putting it -49.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $308.11M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 677.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

After registering a 12.64% upside in the last session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.11 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 12.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.49%, and 2.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 366.67%. Short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw shorts transact 1.69 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inozyme Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares are 61.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.91% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.80% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inozyme Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.80% of the shares at 85.58% float percentage. In total, 84.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 6.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC with 3.66 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 4.7 million.