Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Is 11.27% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply an increase of 12.09% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $57.42, putting it -2714.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $24.47M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 477.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a 12.09% upside in the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2900 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 12.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.56%, and -68.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.05%. Short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,156.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ideanomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 11292.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 22254.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67207.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6959.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 21016.0.