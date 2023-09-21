ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Stock Gained 1.82% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares stood at 5.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.53, to imply a decrease of -1.26% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The IBN share’s 52-week high remains $24.80, putting it -5.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.34. The company has a valuation of $82.13B, with an average of 3.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IBN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 39 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside in the last session, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.06 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.71%, and 1.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.49%. Short interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw shorts transact 13.71 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.80, implying an increase of 18.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.81 and $32.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBN has been trading -38.33% off suggested target high and -5.44% from its likely low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ICICI Bank Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares are 13.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.18% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.30% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 35.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.30% annually.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICICI Bank Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.19, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Limited insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.35% of the shares at 19.39% float percentage. In total, 19.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by WCM Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71.34 million shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GQG Partners LLC with 63.99 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.48 billion.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 27.84 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $633.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.9 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 459.34 million.