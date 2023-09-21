Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Up 10.09% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.11, to imply a decrease of -16.30% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The GETY share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -43.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.42. The company has a valuation of $2.29B, with an average of 2.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 558.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GETY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

After registering a -16.30% downside in the last session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.35 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -16.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.19%, and 52.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.09%. Short interest in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.91, implying an increase of 11.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GETY has been trading -39.12% off suggested target high and 18.17% from its likely low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Getty Images Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are 65.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 350.00% against 22.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $228.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $234.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $230.47 million and $231.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before jumping 1.40% in the following quarter.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Getty Images Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Getty Images Holdings Inc. insiders hold 54.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.65% of the shares at 95.04% float percentage. In total, 43.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Koch Industries, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 80.73 million shares (or 20.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $393.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 78.28 million shares, or about 19.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $381.98 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.95 million