Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Have Gained 2.57% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s traded shares stood at 4.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.15, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The FOXA share’s 52-week high remains $37.26, putting it -19.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.01. The company has a valuation of $14.73B, with an average of 4.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Fox Corporation (FOXA), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give FOXA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.54 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.73%, and -6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.57%. Short interest in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw shorts transact 15.89 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.48, implying an increase of 14.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOXA has been trading -41.25% off suggested target high and 10.11% from its likely low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares are -7.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -13.68% against -20.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.00% this quarter before falling -68.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.29% annually.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Fox Corporation insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.03% of the shares at 114.14% float percentage. In total, 112.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.31 million shares (or 15.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 38.7 million shares, or about 15.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.32 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 27.76 million shares. This is just over 10.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $943.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.08 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 274.83 million.