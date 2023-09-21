Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Has Recovered 16.1% So Far, But Another -24.76% Loss Is Possible.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 37.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.36, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -24.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.37. The company has a valuation of $49.51B, with an average of 46.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.79 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.22%, and 3.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 150.78 million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.99, implying an increase of 17.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading -86.08% off suggested target high and 11.0% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are 5.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.23% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $40.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.25 billion and $41.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.10% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -111.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.80% annually.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ford Motor Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.18% of the shares at 56.29% float percentage. In total, 56.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 339.1 million shares (or 8.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 279.18 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 122.56 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.57 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 billion.