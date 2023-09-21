Following A -46.76% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decrease of -36.11% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The ICCM share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it -729.82% down since that peak but still an impressive -31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $27.23M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

After registering a -36.11% downside in the last session, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -36.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -46.76%, and -43.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.90%. Short interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw shorts transact 79760.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.91, implying an increase of 80.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.90 and $4.73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICCM has been trading -729.82% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IceCure Medical Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) shares are -46.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.74% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $634k and $939k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.90% before jumping 53.40% in the following quarter.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IceCure Medical Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

IceCure Medical Ltd insiders hold 47.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.80% of the shares at 1.51% float percentage. In total, 0.80% institutions holds shares in the company.