Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Slid -9.87% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares stood at 10.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply a decrease of -4.98% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FTCH share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -418.1% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $775.72M, with an average of 13.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Farfetch Limited (FTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

After registering a -4.98% downside in the last session, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.48 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and -22.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.60%. Short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) saw shorts transact 38.17 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.28, implying an increase of 60.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTCH has been trading -519.05% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farfetch Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are -55.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.87% against -4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.70% this quarter before falling -36.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $628.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $738.6 million.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farfetch Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.