Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Have Dipped -26.72% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s traded shares stood at 4.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.64, to imply a decrease of -5.88% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The EBC share’s 52-week high remains $21.54, putting it -70.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.93. The company has a valuation of $2.22B, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 699.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EBC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) trade information

After registering a -5.88% downside in the last session, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.77 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.96%, and -5.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.72%. Short interest in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) saw shorts transact 3.37 million shares and set a 6.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.75, implying an increase of 19.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBC has been trading -34.49% off suggested target high and -2.85% from its likely low.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eastern Bankshares Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) shares are -0.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.98% against -13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.20% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $140.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.18 million and $149.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.60% before dropping -6.90% in the following quarter.

EBC Dividends

Eastern Bankshares Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastern Bankshares Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 3.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s Major holders

Eastern Bankshares Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.02% of the shares at 65.78% float percentage. In total, 65.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.27 million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with 13.03 million shares, or about 7.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $164.66 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 7.41 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.03 million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about 76.18 million.