Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 2.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.05, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $118.02, putting it -28.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.34. The company has a valuation of $30.85B, with an average of 3.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Datadog Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.71 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.57%, and -2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.24%. Short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 13.53 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.36, implying an increase of 12.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $133.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading -44.49% off suggested target high and 23.95% from its likely low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are 32.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.69% against 22.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.80% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $523.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $543.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $414.26 million and $469.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.50% before jumping 15.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 100.25% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -136.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.20% annually.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datadog Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.