Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares stood at 3.16 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -6.53% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CNXA share’s 52-week high remains $0.80, putting it -566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $3.22M, with an average of 53.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

After registering a -6.53% downside in the latest session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2675 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.27%, and 53.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.79%. Short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders hold 30.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.93% of the shares at 8.53% float percentage. In total, 5.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 71100.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15713.0.