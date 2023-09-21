Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII): Can A Stock Be 4.81% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s traded shares stood at 7.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.45, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CVII share’s 52-week high remains $10.80, putting it -3.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $965.89M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 333.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the last session, Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.46 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.24%, and 0.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.81%. Short interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw shorts transact 10110.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) estimates and forecasts

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp VII insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 233.66% of the shares at 233.66% float percentage. In total, 233.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.31 million shares (or 14.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Merchant Capital LLC with 6.26 million shares, or about 10.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $64.58 million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 3.05 million.