CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Is Worth A Gamble At $83.65

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares stood at 3.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $83.65, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The CF share’s 52-week high remains $112.44, putting it -34.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.08. The company has a valuation of $16.51B, with an average of 2.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Citigroup, Inc..

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.95 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.44%, and 5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.82%. Short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.72, implying an increase of 4.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CF has been trading -25.52% off suggested target high and 19.9% from its likely low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are 12.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -54.03% against -57.70%.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.39% of the shares at 94.81% float percentage. In total, 94.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.3 million shares (or 13.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.24 million shares, or about 11.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.47 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.1 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $423.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.64 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 322.18 million.