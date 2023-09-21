CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Has Advanced 1.97% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $24.00?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE)’s traded shares stood at 4.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.49, to imply an increase of 2.35% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The CTRE share’s 52-week high remains $21.37, putting it -4.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.22. The company has a valuation of $2.03B, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 906.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTRE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) trade information

After registering a 2.35% upside in the last session, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.85 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.09%, and 4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.28%. Short interest in CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) saw shorts transact 11.43 million shares and set a 13.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.60, implying an increase of 9.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTRE has been trading -17.13% off suggested target high and 2.39% from its likely low.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CareTrust REIT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) shares are 8.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.01% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,200.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $51.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.43 million and $51.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.20% before jumping 4.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -111.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.60% annually.

CTRE Dividends

CareTrust REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CareTrust REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 5.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE:CTRE)’s Major holders

CareTrust REIT Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.41% of the shares at 91.86% float percentage. In total, 90.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.98 million shares (or 18.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $357.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 16.2 million shares, or about 16.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $321.66 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.02 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.26 million, or 4.29% of the shares, all valued at about 83.11 million.