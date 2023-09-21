Boom Or Bust: Where Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock Headed Next?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 19.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.40, to imply a decrease of -1.50% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $38.34, putting it -71.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $21.18B, with an average of 23.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.32.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a -1.50% downside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.62 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.66%, and 5.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.54%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 86.26 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.36, implying an increase of 21.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -96.43% off suggested target high and 33.04% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are 64.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.98% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.90% this quarter before jumping 26.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 160.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $551.57 million and $663 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.80% before jumping 85.50% in the following quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.