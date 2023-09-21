Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF) Stock?

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.82, to imply an increase of 38.79% or $4.98 in intraday trading. The MURF share’s 52-week high remains $25.00, putting it -40.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $118.32M, with an average of 84250.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) trade information

After registering a 38.79% upside in the latest session, Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.00 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 38.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 63.64%, and 64.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.85%. Short interest in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) saw shorts transact 4300.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) estimates and forecasts

MURF Dividends

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)’s Major holders

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 25.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.74% of the shares at 100.50% float percentage. In total, 74.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crystalline Management Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Karpus Management, Inc. with 0.21 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.26 million.

We also have Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd holds roughly 32534.0 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29168.0, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.