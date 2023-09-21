BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Could Expand By 20.03 Percent Or More

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -12.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with an average of 10.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.26%, and 16.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.75%. Short interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw shorts transact 15.44 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.39, implying an increase of 20.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB has been trading -134.83% off suggested target high and 11.94% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BlackBerry Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are 35.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $138.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $179.35 million.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackBerry Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders hold 1.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.26% of the shares at 45.04% float percentage. In total, 44.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fifthdelta Ltd with 42.24 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $233.61 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 9.98 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.0 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 49.75 million.