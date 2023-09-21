Arm Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Down -1.83% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -16.80% – Here’s What To Do Now

Arm Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares stood at 16.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.91, to imply a decrease of -4.10% or -$2.26 in intraday trading. The ARM share’s 52-week high remains $69.00, putting it -30.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.88. The company has a valuation of $56.83B, with an average of 54.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arm Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

After registering a -4.10% downside in the last session, Arm Holdings plc ADR (ARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.00 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -4.10% in its intraday price action. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.75, implying a decrease of -2.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARM has been trading -11.51% off suggested target high and 13.06% from its likely low.

Arm Holdings plc ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc ADR has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arm Holdings plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

