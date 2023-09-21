Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Down Almost -0.20% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares stood at 55.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $175.49, to imply a decrease of -2.00% or -$3.58 in intraday trading. The AAPL share’s 52-week high remains $198.23, putting it -12.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $124.17. The company has a valuation of $2755.10B, with an average of 75.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apple Inc. (AAPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AAPL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a -2.00% downside in the last session, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 179.70 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.73%, and -0.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.07%. Short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw shorts transact 102.09 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $199.93, implying an increase of 12.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125.00 and $240.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAPL has been trading -36.76% off suggested target high and 28.77% from its likely low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are 10.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.98% against -7.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 8.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.37% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 0.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.32% of the shares at 61.36% float percentage. In total, 61.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.3 billion shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.04 billion shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $201.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 465.99 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.39 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 352.02 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 68.28 billion.