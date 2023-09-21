Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Gain Of 57.82% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -9.09% – What Should You Do Now?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.01, to imply a decrease of -3.13% or -$1.52 in intraday trading. The APLS share’s 52-week high remains $94.75, putting it -101.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.83. The company has a valuation of $5.39B, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside in the latest session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.54 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.55%, and 52.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.09%. Short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw shorts transact 12.31 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.64, implying an increase of 30.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLS has been trading -102.08% off suggested target high and 38.31% from its likely low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are -23.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.49% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before jumping 32.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 311.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $80.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.06 million and $22.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 267.10% before jumping 300.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 30.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.30% annually.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 13.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.76% of the shares at 112.04% float percentage. In total, 96.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.11 million shares (or 9.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.4 million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $856.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 4.1 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 283.01 million.