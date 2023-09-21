Analysts Say Gold Fields Limited Can Reach $17.00 In 12 Months

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 6.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.48, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.78, putting it -42.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.03. The company has a valuation of $11.41B, with an average of 4.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gold Fields Limited (GFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.70 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.40%, and 7.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.58%. Short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 7.22 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.19, implying an increase of 12.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.71 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFI has been trading -36.22% off suggested target high and -1.84% from its likely low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are 8.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.12% against 18.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 86.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.80% annually.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 3.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.44% of the shares at 27.44% float percentage. In total, 27.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.1 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $500.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.79 million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $197.1 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 36.72 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $458.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.18 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 102.1 million.