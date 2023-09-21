AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL): Can A Stock Be Down -49.85% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.08. The ABCL share’s 52-week high remains $14.97, putting it -194.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 5.46 this Wednesday, 09/20/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and -8.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.85%. Short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw shorts transact 26.39 million shares and set a 13.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.43, implying an increase of 79.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABCL has been trading -569.29% off suggested target high and -136.22% from its likely low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AbCellera Biologics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -204.00% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -262.50% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -90.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $11.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.95 million and $21.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -84.40% before dropping -44.20% in the following quarter.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders hold 28.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.99% of the shares at 65.58% float percentage. In total, 46.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.36 million shares (or 9.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 16.45 million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $106.27 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.48 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 18.55 million.