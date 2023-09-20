ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 2.45 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $24.76 changed hands at -$0.29 or -1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.66B. ZTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.37% off its 52-week high of $30.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.06, which suggests the last value was 35.14% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZTO as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.90 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 2.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.07 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.48% over the past 6 months, a 22.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 43.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.70% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders