Will Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: DTOC) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.00 changing hands around $8.3 or 60.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $216.26M. DTOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $39.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.02, which suggests the last value was 68.09% up since then. When we look at Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.64K.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) trade information

Instantly DTOC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 106.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.60 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 60.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.01%, with the 5-day performance at 106.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) is 109.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 886.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

DTOC Dividends

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.86% of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. shares while 24.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 134.41%. There are 24.38% institutions holding the Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million DTOC shares worth $15.41 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.03% or 0.21 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 32013.0 shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 13139.0 shares worth around $0.34 million.