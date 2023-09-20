Will Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE: CIG) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.37 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.87B. CIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.29% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 35.5% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CIG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.30%, with the 5-day performance at 5.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) is 10.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIG’s forecast low is $2.14 with $2.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 18.32% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG earnings to increase by 9.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 9.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 9.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG shares while 14.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.45%. There are 14.45% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 26.64 million CIG shares worth $70.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 20.1 million shares worth $52.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.85 million shares estimated at $14.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $9.68 million.