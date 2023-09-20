Why To Invest In Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 9.13 million Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.20 changing hands around $0.14 or 2.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $630.36M. EXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.54% off its 52-week high of $11.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 21.35% up since then. When we look at Exscientia plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 345.34K.

Analysts gave the Exscientia plc (EXAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXAI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exscientia plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.12 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.53%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is -20.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXAI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exscientia plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.32% over the past 6 months, a -12.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exscientia plc will fall -28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Exscientia plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $15.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7 million and $8.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Exscientia plc earnings to decrease by -137.10%.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.88% of Exscientia plc shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.61%. There are 28.57% institutions holding the Exscientia plc stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million EXAI shares worth $35.5 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 5.68 million shares worth $30.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $3.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.93 million.