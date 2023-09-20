Why Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.09 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $592.59M. TSHA’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.89% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 83.82% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 60.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 306.17% over the past 6 months, a 82.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. will rise 71.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 260.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to increase by 18.50%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.33% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 28.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.28%. There are 28.69% institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million TSHA shares worth $1.05 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.55 million.