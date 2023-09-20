Why DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.64 million DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $94.16 changed hands at -$1.13 or -1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.49B. DXCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.21% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.94, which suggests the last value was 16.16% up since then. When we look at DexCom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Analysts gave the DexCom Inc. (DXCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DXCM as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DexCom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 106.96 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.85%, with the 5-day performance at -10.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is -11.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXCM’s forecast low is $130.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.06% for it to hit the projected low.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DexCom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.67% over the past 6 months, a 41.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DexCom Inc. will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $938.94 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that DexCom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $994.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $750.93 million and $815.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.80%. The 2023 estimates are for DexCom Inc. earnings to increase by 57.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.65% per year.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of DexCom Inc. shares while 100.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.05%. There are 100.65% institutions holding the DexCom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 44.28 million DXCM shares worth $5.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 33.25 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.1 million shares estimated at $1.56 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million shares worth around $1.19 billion.