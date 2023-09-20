What Is The Performance Outlook For FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.09M. FTCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.0% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.06%, with the 5-day performance at 13.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -21.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTCI’s forecast low is $2.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTC Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.57% over the past 6 months, a 67.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTC Solar Inc. will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that FTC Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.22 million and $26.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 179.80%.