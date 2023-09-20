The Stock Of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $26.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $18.08 changed hands at -$0.25 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.08B. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.99% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.18, which suggests the last value was 38.16% up since then. When we look at Liberty Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 18.62 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.93%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 11.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.37% over the past 6 months, a 46.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 305.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.30% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.01% of Liberty Energy Inc. shares while 95.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.19%. There are 95.71% institutions holding the Liberty Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 19.65 million LBRT shares worth $262.76 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 15.08 million shares worth $201.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4.92 million shares estimated at $65.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $65.37 million.