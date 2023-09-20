The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -41.03% Loss

In the last trading session, 3.77 million The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $46.09 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.70B. KR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.37% off its 52-week high of $50.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.81, which suggests the last value was 9.29% up since then. When we look at The Kroger Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Analysts gave the The Kroger Co. (KR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended KR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Kroger Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 46.85 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -3.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KR’s forecast low is $42.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.87% for it to hit the projected low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Kroger Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.66% over the past 6 months, a 6.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kroger Co. will rise 2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.91 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The Kroger Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $37.35 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2023 estimates are for The Kroger Co. earnings to increase by 40.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 2.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of The Kroger Co. shares while 81.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.25%. There are 81.68% institutions holding the The Kroger Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.48% of the shares, roughly 82.41 million KR shares worth $3.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 59.65 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 20.1 million shares estimated at $944.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 14.97 million shares worth around $703.44 million.