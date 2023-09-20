TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 4.0 million TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.02 or -13.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.12M. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -780.0% off its 52-week high of $1.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1890 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.18%, with the 5-day performance at -15.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -71.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLG’s forecast low is $300.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -199900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -199900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2023 estimates are for TD Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 276.40%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.90% of TD Holdings Inc. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.73%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the TD Holdings Inc. stock share, with Nomura Holdings Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million GLG shares worth $22655.0.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 0.13 million shares worth $20068.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $23999.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 11672.0 shares worth around $1761.0.