Stock Performance Of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.86 million DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s per share price at $9.50 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. DHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.68% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.96, which suggests the last value was 26.74% up since then. When we look at DHT Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Analysts gave the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DHT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $DHT Holdings, Inc..

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.67 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.98%, with the 5-day performance at 7.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is -5.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DHT Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.87% over the past 6 months, a 258.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2023 estimates are for DHT Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 647.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 14.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 14.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.73% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares while 64.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.56%. There are 64.58% institutions holding the DHT Holdings Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 13.19 million DHT shares worth $112.5 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 11.31 million shares worth $96.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $39.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $29.0 million.