Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $64.87 changed hands at $0.64 or 1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.59B. STX’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.86% off its 52-week high of $74.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.47, which suggests the last value was 26.82% up since then. When we look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended STX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.47 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.28, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STX’s forecast low is $40.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagate Technology Holdings plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.53% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings plc will fall -139.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -106.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.11 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings to decrease by -134.70%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30. The 4.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares while 90.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.53%. There are 90.03% institutions holding the Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.45% of the shares, roughly 23.8 million STX shares worth $1.54 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 16.18 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 6.12 million shares estimated at $396.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $327.57 million.