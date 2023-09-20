Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.27 or 9.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.61M. RLMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1164.05% off its 52-week high of $38.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 40.85% up since then. When we look at Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 76760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.01K.

Analysts gave the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RLMD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.91.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Instantly RLMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.50 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is 1.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RLMD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -716.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.43% over the past 6 months, a 30.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. will rise 30.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.00%.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.82% of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares while 60.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.83%. There are 60.69% institutions holding the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.43% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million RLMD shares worth $6.98 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 2.13 million shares worth $5.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $2.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.87 million.