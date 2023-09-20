Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $286.33M. QRTEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -358.06% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 8.06% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.17 million.

Analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Qurate Retail Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6579 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -17.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QRTEA’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.30% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qurate Retail Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 280.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.74 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc. earnings to decrease by -933.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares while 81.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.16%. There are 81.78% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 35.48 million QRTEA shares worth $22.02 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $21.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $6.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $3.7 million.