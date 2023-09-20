Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.97 million Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $120.22 changed hands at -$2.23 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.39B. PSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.13% off its 52-week high of $125.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.02, which suggests the last value was 38.43% up since then. When we look at Phillips 66’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Analysts gave the Phillips 66 (PSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PSX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phillips 66’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Instantly PSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 125.19 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.51%, with the 5-day performance at -3.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is 5.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSX’s forecast low is $115.00 with $144.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phillips 66 share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.82% over the past 6 months, a -16.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phillips 66 will fall -23.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.91 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $37.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.76 billion and $40.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Phillips 66 earnings to increase by 683.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.90% per year.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 3.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Phillips 66 shares while 72.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.27%. There are 72.90% institutions holding the Phillips 66 stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 41.35 million PSX shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 36.74 million shares worth $3.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 14.36 million shares estimated at $1.37 billion under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 12.49 million shares worth around $1.39 billion.