Performance Report And Forecasts For Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $8.50 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $998.66M. VLRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.06% off its 52-week high of $15.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.86, which suggests the last value was 19.29% up since then. When we look at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.50K.

Analysts gave the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLRS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Instantly VLRS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.85 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.67%, with the 5-day performance at -14.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is -13.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLRS’s forecast low is $14.98 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -217.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.03% over the past 6 months, a 273.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 117.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $798.46 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $863.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $690.78 million and $796.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 102.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.35% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 44.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.12%. There are 44.04% institutions holding the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.29% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million VLRS shares worth $143.97 million.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 5.9 million shares worth $50.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $21.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $3.91 million.