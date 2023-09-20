Home  »  Technologies   »  Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Is E...

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s per share price at $10.77 changed hands at $2.33 or 27.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $309.10M. OBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.18% off its 52-week high of $23.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.85, which suggests the last value was 54.97% up since then. When we look at Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.70K.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

Instantly OBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 112.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.62 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 27.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.92%, with the 5-day performance at 112.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) is 102.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.98 days.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $710k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $710k.

The 2023 estimates are for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -852.90%.

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.94% of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. shares while 28.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.86%. There are 28.74% institutions holding the Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.72% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million OBIO shares worth $39.34 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 2.05 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $3.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $3.93 million.

