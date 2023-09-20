Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Gain 1.11%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 7.25 million Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.50. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.10 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.62M. NAVBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -250.0% off its 52-week high of $0.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Analysts gave the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1450 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 1.11% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.38%, with the 5-day performance at -13.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is 19.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAVBâ€™s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -7900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.30%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.43% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.46%. There are 1.59% institutions holding the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million NAVB shares worth $37972.0.

Allred Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.29 million shares worth $27033.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $25437.0 under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 68631.0 shares worth around $6314.0.