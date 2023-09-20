MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.58 million MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $20.25 changed hands at -$0.58 or -2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.60B. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.09% off its 52-week high of $36.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.18, which suggests the last value was 5.28% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.81 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.60%, with the 5-day performance at -5.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -1.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.21 days.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MP Materials Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.97% over the past 6 months, a -67.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MP Materials Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -109.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.11 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that MP Materials Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $44.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.81 million and $93.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.83%. The 2023 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to increase by 113.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.32% per year.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.60% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 50.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.39%. There are 50.16% institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 10.68 million MP shares worth $244.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 8.93 million shares worth $204.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $84.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $84.22 million.