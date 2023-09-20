LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.98 million LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $97.91 changed hands at -$2.62 or -2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.95B. LYB’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.22% off its 52-week high of $102.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.46, which suggests the last value was 27.01% up since then. When we look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) trade information

Instantly LYB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 101.20 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.92%, with the 5-day performance at -2.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.36% over the past 6 months, a -35.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will fall -5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.98 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $9.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.51 billion and $10.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2023 estimates are for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings to decrease by -29.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.05% per year.

LYB Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 5.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.64% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 72.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.27%. There are 72.43% institutions holding the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.66% of the shares, roughly 31.31 million LYB shares worth $2.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 22.08 million shares worth $2.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.45 million shares estimated at $959.27 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 8.13 million shares worth around $746.88 million.