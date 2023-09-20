Letâ€™s Talk About Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)â€™s Outlook

In the last trading session, 21.37 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.62. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at $0.73 or 103.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.52M. BRDSâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -704.2% off its 52-week high of $11.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 51.75% up since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.05K.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bird Global Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 103.59% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.26%, with the 5-day performance at 71.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is 24.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRDSâ€™s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -599.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -599.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.43 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $62.92 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.86 million and $69.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to increase by 52.80%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.56% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 47.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.86%. There are 47.64% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.50% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million BRDS shares worth $2.44 million.

Valor Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $1.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.51 million.