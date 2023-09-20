Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)

In the last trading session, 2.45 million Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.17 or 19.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.61M. SEEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.0% off its 52-week high of $1.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 42.0% up since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.99K.

Analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 19.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.28%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -10.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEEL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $150k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 4.80%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders