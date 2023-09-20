Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX)

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.64 changing hands around $0.16 or 33.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.23M. EVAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -450.0% off its 52-week high of $3.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 26.56% up since then. When we look at Evaxion Biotech A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.40K.

Analysts gave the Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVAX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7898 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 33.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.85%, with the 5-day performance at -14.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is -33.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVAX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2243.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -993.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evaxion Biotech A/S share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.31% over the past 6 months, a 16.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evaxion Biotech A/S will rise 20.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Evaxion Biotech A/S earnings to increase by 22.10%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.74% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.68%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the Evaxion Biotech A/S stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 83516.0 EVAX shares worth $0.11 million.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 37500.0 shares worth $66562.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 2428.0 shares estimated at $3690.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.