Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)

In the last trading session, 2.84 million Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $111.39 changed hands at $0.61 or 0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.72B. DLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.94% off its 52-week high of $170.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.07, which suggests the last value was 1.19% up since then. When we look at Dollar Tree Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DLTR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 114.67 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.25%, with the 5-day performance at -2.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is -22.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLTR’s forecast low is $112.00 with $195.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dollar Tree Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.04% over the past 6 months, a -17.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dollar Tree Inc. will fall -15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.41 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Dollar Tree Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $8.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.94 billion and $7.72 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Dollar Tree Inc. earnings to increase by 24.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.74% per year.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares while 103.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.49%. There are 103.22% institutions holding the Dollar Tree Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 23.91 million DLTR shares worth $2.66 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 18.98 million shares worth $2.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.96 million shares estimated at $1.11 billion under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $730.24 million.