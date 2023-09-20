Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 7.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19B. PGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.61% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.26 million.

Analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PGY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.50%, with the 5-day performance at -10.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -11.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PGY’s forecast low is $2.75 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.35% over the past 6 months, a 85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will rise 81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $218.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $179.85 million and $192.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -133.40%.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.95% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares while 49.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.36%. There are 49.13% institutions holding the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.37% of the shares, roughly 98.11 million PGY shares worth $137.35 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.00% or 42.72 million shares worth $59.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $2.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.33 million.